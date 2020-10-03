Bosnia: Unnerved by virus denial, survivors mourn their dead

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s coronavirus rebels have grown increasingly aggressive in recent months as the number of confirmed virus cases rise in the small Balkan nation. The vicious arguments in the comment sections of news websites occasionally spill over into invasive confrontations. One man says that after his parents both got COVID-19 and died this summer, a stranger in a store accused him and his sister of taking money to say the coronavirus killed their mother and father. While other countries also have outspoken contingents of conspiracy theorists, the voices of the virus deniers have the potential to echo farther in Bosnia, which bears economic, political and social scars from a fratricidal 1992-95 war.