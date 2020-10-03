Area 12-year-old starts her own custom mask making business

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wear a face mask, social distance, and stay home if you're sick are all terms we have been hearing every day since the pandemic began.

However, this pandemic has given entrepreneurs like 12-year-old Brynn Gajdosik a platform to start something bigger while helping save lives.

The idea of starting her own business stemmed from her family, Brynn said, "I actually started sewing a few years ago cause my grandma helped me sew these like pillow cases."

She wanted to make a difference, she said, "I had the machine and quarantine got me bored and with the pandemic I decided hey we should make these face masks they would really help out the community".

The masks, not only helping herself, her family, and the community, but for other kids her age who are fighting for their lives. She takes a portion of the money raised from making the face masks and donates them to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

"I do the sewing process I sew them all together then my mom irons them because I'm scared of the iron," said Brynn.

So far shes donated over $500 to St. Jude Children's Hospital and doesn't want to stop there.

If you would like to support Brynn and her mission to raise money for St. Jude, click here.

