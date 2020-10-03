An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis

WASHINGTON (AP) — No one knows how, when or from whom President Donald Trump became infected with the coronavirus. Nor is it known who, if anyone, has contracted the disease from him. But to retrace his steps over the last week is to see risk at multiple turns. He’s been dismissive about masks, lockdowns and even social distancing for months, and he had done many events with other people in days leading up to his diagnosis. That’s put him in the path of the virus on many occasions.