Women’s Community keeps doors open to domestic violence victims during pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Women's Community has continued to keep it's doors open to domestic violence victims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, they have faced some challenges over the past few months.

"Accessing the court systems have been very difficult," said Justice Systems Program Coordinator Kelcey Daniels.

Daniels said that due to limited hours at courthouses some hearings and cases have been pushed back, which she has been frustrating for victims.

"They're really wanting that part of their life to be over," she said.

The pandemic has also impacted the way people can obtain restraining orders. Forms are still available online, but Daniels said it can be hard to navigate.

"We've actually been seeing a lot of those people come in and we've been assisting them with the online application process," Daniels said.

If you are in a situation where you need help, you can call the women's community at 715-842-7323.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Women's community typically hosts event, but this year they're virtual. For more information, click here.