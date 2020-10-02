Wisconsin Rapids Police Dept. looking for person climbing over barbed wire fence

Wisconsin Rapids, WIS (WAOW)- The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying what they call "Captain Boxer Shorts" or "Slothman."

According to a Facebook post, on September 15th a person climbed over a fence which had multiple strands of barbed wire at top and entered the secured area at the WWLC Substation on 19th Avenue North and possibly caused damage to a building.

Officials are asking the community to contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers if you know this person's identity.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve and report crime in the community.

The new app is called P3 and it can be downloaded for free onto your phone.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line will still be available for residents to call at 1800-325-STOP.