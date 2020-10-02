WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House: VP Mike Pence tests negative and 'remains in good health,' after Trump tests positive for COVID-19.

Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence "remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.

