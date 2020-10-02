White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s doctor says Trump is being treated with an experimental drug aimed at supplying antibodies to help fight his coronavirus infection.

Dr. Sean Conley issued a statement, with the permission of the president, mid-Friday afternoon.

It said in full:

“I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump. Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin. As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to the next best steps. First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.”

Regeneron previously developed a successful treatment for Ebola using a similar approach.

The infusion is given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs. They attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. But it can take weeks for them to form. The drugs are purified versions of ones that seemed to work best in lab and animal tests.

Trump apparently is not receiving hydroxychloroquine, a drug he widely promoted that has been shown in many studies to be ineffective for preventing or treating COVID-19.

This is a developing story that will be updated.