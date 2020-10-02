White cop not charged in Chicago-area killing of Black guard

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a white police officer who fatally shot a Black security guard outside a suburban Chicago bar in 2018 won’t face criminal charges. In a news release Friday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says her office concluded that the “totally of evidence is insufficient” to support charges against Midlothian Policer Ian Covey in the shooting death of Jemel Roberson. Roberson was working at a bar in Robbins when there was a shooting. Another security guard says Roberson was holding a suspect at gunpoint when Covey arrived and shot him. There were conflicting reports about whether Roberson identified himself as a security guard when Covey arrived.