WATCH: Chief of staff says president is ‘in good spirits and very energetic’

WASHINGTON (WQOW) – Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says it is business as usual inside the White House on Friday morning just hours after learning the president had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meadows met with the media four roughly seven minutes outside the White House on Friday morning.

He described the president as being “in good spirits and very energetic.”

Meadows said doctors are monitoring the president and first lady’s health and they are staying committed to working hard.

As for whether the president is being treated for his mild symptoms, Meadows refused to comment.