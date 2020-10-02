Videos: Man who died in handcuffs said he couldn’t breathe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A family member says she is not satisfied with findings that led prosecutors not to charge Las Vegas police with a crime in the death of a 50-year-old Black man after he was stopped for riding a bicycle in the dark without a light. Body-worn camera video aired Friday shows Byron Williams said repeatedly he couldn’t breathe. His niece, Teena Acree, says the family feels disrespected and still grieves. Their attorney suggests they may sue. Las Vegas police say policy changes since Williams’s death in September 2019 require officers to more closely watch the health of people in their custody.