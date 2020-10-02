UW System officials reinstate Whitewater chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials have reinstated UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson after finding that sexual misconduct allegations against him were unsubstantiated. System officials placed Watson on paid leave on Sept. 3, saying only that a complaint against him was being investigated. System officials released documents Friday showing Watson had been accused of sexually harassing a former student who has been staying with him at his home. Investigators found no evidence the allegations were true. System officials said Watson will return to work on Monday.