UW System officials reinstate Whitewater chancellor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials have reinstated UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson after finding that sexual misconduct allegations against him were unsubstantiated. System officials placed Watson on paid leave on Sept. 3, saying only that a complaint against him was being investigated. System officials released documents Friday showing Watson had been accused of sexually harassing a former student who has been staying with him at his home. Investigators found no evidence the allegations were true. System officials said Watson will return to work on Monday.

Associated Press

