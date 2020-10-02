Turkey: UN registers maritime deal reached with Tripoli

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says the United Nations has registered a maritime delineation deal reached between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-backed government. Last year, Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord reached a Memorandum of Understanding demarcating their maritime boundaries. The agreement that allowed them to lay claim to large areas of the Mediterranean sea and potential energy deposits was denounced by Greece, Cyprus and other nations. The ministry announced that the deal was registered by the U.N. on its Twitter account on Friday. Greece and Cyprus have protested the deal which added tension to an ongoing dispute over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.