Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a COVID-19 infection. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said it gave a single dose of the drug under compassionate use provisions. Antibodies are proteins the body makes to help clear a virus. The drug is a concentrated version of two antibodies that worked best in lab tests. Trump was given the drug before he was take to a military hospital as a precaution.