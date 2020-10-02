The Latest: Neighbor: Cops said ‘drug-dealing girl’ shot gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A neighbor of Breonna Taylor told investigators that police told her that “some drug-dealing girl shot an officer” after officers entered Taylor’s apartment on the night of March 13. An investigator for the Kentucky Attorney General’s office relayed the information to a grand jury in the case. The grand jury proceedings were released publicly Friday under a court order. In fact, it was Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who opened fire when police entered the apartment.