Sheriff: 2 killed in small plane crash in western New York

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead following a small plane crash in western New York. The Federal Aviation Administration single-engine turboprop crashed about 11:45 a.m. Friday in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York. Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron says a man and woman were killed and there were no survivors. He did not identify the victims. The plane was registered to a corporation sharing an address with Cellino & Barnes, a prominent personal injury law firm with offices around New York. The firm declined to comment. Cellino & Barnes began as small firm in Buffalo but became well known in New York City and beyond for its ubiquitous advertising.