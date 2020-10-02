School District of Crandon moving to virtual learning

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW)— The School District of Crandon has announced that they are moving to virtual learning for at least the next two weeks.

The district says the move to virtual is in relation to linked cases within the school district, as well as increasing COVID-19 cases across the county. They said in part on a Facebook post:

Today, the School District of Crandon and Crandon Board of Education have received notification from the Forest County Health Department regarding the identification of two, linked cases of COVID-19 within the Crandon School District. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a public health investigation is initiated where there are two, linked cases identified with a school district. Recently, there have been additional positive COVID-19 cases at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Currently we have one grade level that has been quarantined and recognize the significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Forest County, with the current activity level and burden rate being Very High. We are also experiencing increased reports of illness amongst our student population.

All extra-curricular's are postponed until further notice.

Remote learning for the district begins on Monday, October 5, with device and material pick-up from 3-5 pm that day. The district says more information on pick-up and food service information will come Monday morning.

According to the post, the school hopes to return to in-person learning on October 19, but that return is dependent on the status of COVID-19 and Forest County Health Department guidance.

Click here to read the full letter from the district.