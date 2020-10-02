Russian journalist sets self on fire, dies near police HQ

MOSCOW (AP) — The editor of a Russian news website has died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters the day after officers searched her residence. Russia’s Investigative Committee on Friday confirmed the death of Koza.Press editor Irina Slavina in in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 380 kilometers (235 miles) east of Moscow. Slavina had reported on Thursday that her home was searched by police, although the nature of the search was not clear. The independent news site Meduza reported that she left a message on Facebook saying her death should be blamed on Russian authorities.