Portage Co. offering bi-weekly COVID-19 testing

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW)— Portage County Health and Human Services is offering bi-weekly COVID-19 testing as a part of pilot program.

They say the goal of such frequent testing is to "test the right person, using the right test, and the right time."

Testing is on Tuesdays from 1-5 pm and Thursdays from 9am-1pm at the back carport of the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County building. Those being tested are asked to access the location from Arlington Place, turning south onto Elk Street.

All Wisconsin residents who are 5 years or older that are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive are eligible for testing.

Results will be returned by email or phone within 3-7 days.

The health department's goal is to collect 300 tests a week.

Portage Co. is partnering with Wood and Marathon Co. health departments, as well as Aspirus, Ascension and Marshfield Clinics. The goal of the partnership is to "create fluid working response that will assist with testing efforts, identify gaps in testing capabilities, and allow all of the agencies to work together to bridge obstacles."