Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ felon in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)— The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is asking wanted felon Joseph Unger, who investigators consider armed and dangerous, to turn himself in.

Several Police Departments executed a warrant on Friday morning at a residence in Mosinee.

According to a press release from Marathon Co. Sheriff Scott Parks, police reportedly located five long guns, three hand guns, a sawed off shotgun, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia at the residence. Police say the items were found in a room reportedly occupied by Joseph G. Unger, who is a felon on probation and parole.

Unger faces the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a short barreled shotgun, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.