Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president says he has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask. The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email Friday to university students and staff saying his symptoms are mild and that he will continue to work from home. The announcement came after Jenkins this week apologized for not wearing a mask during Saturday’s Rose Garden ceremony Saturday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who is a Notre Dame graduate and law professor.