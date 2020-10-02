No better time to be visiting NFL team than in year of virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There’s no better time to be the visiting team in the NFL than in this year of the virus. Three weeks is still a small sample size, but the standings have revealed a clear boost for the visitors on the field. The road teams have a .480 winning percentage. The cumulative winning percentage for visitors over the previous 10 years was just .433. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been especially adept at seizing the advantage. He has drawn the defense offside for a key free play in both of his team’s road games.