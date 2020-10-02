Migrant caravan faces roadblocks in Guatemala

RIO DULCE, Guatemala (AP) — About 1,000 Honduran migrants headed for the United States are becoming increasingly desperate in the face of a police and army roadblock in northern Guatemala. Seldom since 2018 have the prospects for a migrant caravan been so discouraging. Guatemala’s president sees them as a contagion risk, and Mexico’s president thinks the caravan is a plot to influence the U.S. elections. And newly formed Tropical Storm Gamma threatens to dump torrential rain on their planned route through southern Mexico. Fears of a confrontation grew as over 100 Guatemalan soldiers blocked the migrants, who became increasingly frustrated with the lack of food.