Marathon County contact tracers unable to keep up with surge in cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In less than a week, 321 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Marathon County.

"We've seen a surge in cases both in Marathon County and in surrounding communities," said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department.

Officials say they are struggling to keep up with the flood of new cases, and are no longer able to contact people within 24 hours.

"The reality is, we don't have enough staff and time to be able to do that so effectively," Burrows said.

She said they're having to prioritize those most in need first.

"We're triaging, we're trying to reach the most vulnerable people the soonest, but it's going to take some time, it may actually be a few days before we are able to talk with you," she said.

This is not unlike the situation Portage County was in just a few weeks ago, when they were inundated with positive cases. The Portage County Department of Health and Human Services has added four new contact tracers to their staff.

Just this afternoon, the department announced it will be offering bi-weekly COVID testing.

"You do not need an appointment, but you do need to be symptomatic or have been in close contact to come through the testing," said Ray Przybelski, director of the Portage County Health Department.

Even with the overwhelming number of cases coming in, Marathon County health officials are encouraging anyone feeling sick or who may have been exposed to get tested.

"We will test anyone. Unfortunately we can't test children under the age of five, but any other adult we're able to test," Burrows said.

While waiting for results, officials say the best thing to do is stay home.