LA police call for calm, condemn spasm of gun violence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are calling for calm in the streets after a rash of shootings south of downtown have killed four and left 19 wounded in the past week. Chief Michel Moore said Friday that it’s a pace of violence not seen in years. The shootings have hit young and old alike, including a 14-year-old youth football player who was killed and a 79-year-old woman struck and wounded by gunfire next to her car. Moore blames the coronavirus pandemic for fueling the outburst because of the economic troubles it has caused and because it has deprived people of a social outlet.