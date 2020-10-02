 Skip to Content

Key players to meet virtually to push for Libya cease-fire

11:02 pm National news from the Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations and Germany are co-chairing a ministerial meeting on Monday of world powers and other countries with interests in Libya’s long-running civil war in hopes of promoting a cease-fire between its rival governments. Germany’s deputy U.N. ambassador Gunter Sautter said Friday the virtual meeting is “an important follow-up” to a conference of the same parties in Berlin on Jan. 19 that approved a 55-point road map to peace in oil-rich Libya, which has been violated and ignored. Stephanie Williams, the top U.N. official for Libya, said last month foreign backers of its rival governments were pouring in weapons.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content