Judge: Ohio can’t stop nuclear bailout money from being paid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge says Ohio’s attorney general can’t block the state’s nuclear plants from collecting fees on electricity bills even though the law that authorized the bailout money is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe. A Franklin County judge on Friday denied Attorney General Dave Yost’s attempt to stop Energy Harbor from receiving payments to the company’s two nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo that were bailed out through the now-tainted legislation. The Republican attorney general says he is disappointed in the ruling but he will continue to work to stop the energy company and affiliated entities from receiving the bailout funds.