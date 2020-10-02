Judge blocks Gov. Evers from naming businesses with positive COVID-19 cases

(WAOW)- A Wauesha County judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Tony Evers releasing names of businesses where employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

This follows a lawsuit filed Thursday by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and several other groups asking for an injunction so the Governor does not release names of businesses that have had COVID-19 cases amongst their employees.

Governor Evers originally planned to release those names on Friday.

Last month Governor Evers said the state did not want to publish the information on the Department of Health Services website however, he tells News 9 the state is obligated to release those names.

Governor Evers said his administration has had a number of requests under Wisconsin's open records law for the names of businesses with two or more positive cases in their work forces.

"In the past we have not revealed names because they were open cases of they were still being investigated and we have closed some cases and we have had open record requests to reveal that information," Governor Evers told News 9.

The lawsuit claims the release of company names violates state laws requiring anyone to keep medical records confidential and will damage the reputations of businesses and workers.

The ruling from the judge remains in effect for five days.