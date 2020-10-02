In Iraq a father faces militia power as he seeks missing son

Associated Press (AP) — A year ago, a young rights lawyer was abducted from the streets of his hometown in southern Iraq. Ever since, his father has sought justice but he has collided repeatedly with the power of Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq. The lawyer, 21-year-old Ali Jasb, is one of more than 50 activists who have been missing since a violent crackdown on the nationwide protests that erupted on Oct. 1, 2019. Militias are widely believed to be behind the abductions, as well as the assassinations of more than 60 other activists. A year later, the protests are largely silenced, and the government seems increasingly helpless in the face of militias’ influence.