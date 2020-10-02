IG reports 63% jump in sexual harassment cases at State Dept

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s internal watchdog says there was a 63% surge in sexual harassment complaints at the agency between 2014 and 2017 but that the frequency of incidents is likely higher. The department’s inspector general says in a report released on Friday that there had been 636 reports of sexual harassment over that period but that the number is probably low due to alleged victims’ unwillingness to report all cases. The report comes amid concerns and more general complaints of poor morale at the department.