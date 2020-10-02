Horntail snails join pythons and lionfish as a Florida pest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is known for fighting invasive species. The state encourages people to kill lionfish, iguanas and pythons. But now there’s a new non-native critter to worry about — the horntail snail. The gastropod that’s a pest in India for it’s voracious consumption of farm products was found in Miami in August. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning about the snail this week. It said it’s the first time the snail has been found in the United States. The dime-sized snail eats hundreds of plants and reproduces rapidly.