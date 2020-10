High School Football Scores: 10/02/2020

It's week two for high school football in Central Wisconsin. Multiple programs in the area have paused activity for now, after COVID-19 related issues following week 1.

SCORES:

MOSINEE 21 RHINELANDER 28

MANAWA 49 SPENCER/COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 51

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 0 STRATFORD 41

THORP 8 ATHENS 56

ANTIGO 0 MEDFORD 43

NEKOOSA 12 AMHERST 50

PACELLI 33 IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 61

D.C. EVEREST 42 HORTONVILLE 7

MERRILL 6 LAKELAND 34

WAUPACA 21 SEYMOUR 26

NEKOOSA 12 AMHERST 50

EDGAR 12 ONALASKA 7

TOMAHAWK NORTHERN ELITE [SATURDAY]

MARSHALL 28 CAMBRIDGE 3

PORT EDWARDS TRI-COUNTY

NEILLSVILLE/GRANTON 0 STANLEY-BOYD 37

ROSHOLT ASSUMPTION [SATURDAY]

DC EVEREST 42 HORTONVILLE 7

Newman Catholic, Marion/Tigerton, Wausau West, Wausau East, Auburndale, Colby and Marathon have postponed their games to later dates unknown.