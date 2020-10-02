GOP turns to Wisconsin Supreme Court in absentee ballot case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to act in a matter of days to help undo a federal court ruling that extends the period absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until Nov. 9, six days after the election. Republican lawmakers late Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to rule by Tuesday that the Legislature has the legal standing to bring the case in federal court. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this week ruled that the Legislature, along with the Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republican Party, did not have the standing.