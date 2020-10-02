Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
