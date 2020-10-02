 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

2:22 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Shawano

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

