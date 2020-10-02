Frost Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures falling into the lower 30s.

* WHERE…Southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into

central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…1 AM to 8 AM Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect sensitive plants from the cold.

&&