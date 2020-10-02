EU proposes extending relaxed state aid rules until June

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is proposing to the EU member states to continue flexing state aid rules until the middle of next year to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the pandemic struck, the EU has approved a multi-billion rescue package and a 1.8 trillion euro recovery plan. To further relieve the pressure on hard-hit businesses, the bloc’s executive arm decided in March to relax strict state-aid rules to allow for other possible sources of public support. With the effects of the economic crisis expected to last, the commission has sent to the 27 EU member states a draft proposal to prolong the state aid framework until June, 30, 2021.