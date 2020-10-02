Eric Trump slated to talk with NY investigators via video

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son Eric is scheduled to speak via video on Monday with New York state investigators probing his family’s business practices. That’s according to court papers filed Friday. Eric Trump has given no indication he will seek to delay the interview in light of his father’s and stepmother’s recent coronavirus diagnosis or for any other reasons. A White House doctor said Friday that the other members of the first family had tested negative for the virus. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.