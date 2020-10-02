COVID-19 exposure concerns following Eric Trump Rally in Rothschild

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) --Eric Trump held a rally in Rothschild just hours before his father, President Donald Trump, announced he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19.

The rally took place after presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

News 9 reached out to Eric Trump's team and asked if he was identified as a close contact and if he's been tested. Trump's team did not respond.

The Marathon County Health Department said they didn't have specifics about Thursday's rally, but did advise against large gatherings.

"Any event where a lot of people are in attendance, the more people that are there the more risk of exposure there is," said Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department.

There were over 100 people at Thursday's rally.