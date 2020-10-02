Cool Air Sticking Around

We are now entering the coolest part of our weekly forecast. Fortunately, conditions are mostly dry today and this weekend compared to the off and on showers this past week.

*** There is a Frost Advisory for all counties south of and including marathon county until 9 A.M.

Today will be a chilly one as temperatures are not forecast to hit 50 degrees the entire day. Temperatures last night and overnight temperatures for the next few days will be in the lower 30s so expect frosty mornings and brisk nights. Thankfully, along with the cooler temperatures, it does not seem like we will have much wind today with speeds between 3-7 mph.

Our weekend is looking chilly as well with Saturday's high only forecast at 46 degrees and Sundays high at 52. A low pressure approaching Saturday will bring a light shower or drizzle to the area, however this will clear quickly and Sunday should be dry. After Saturday it seems like temperatures will begin to warm although the forecast overall is still below average.

Monday will be breezy, however the south westerly wind will bring warmer temperatures into the area. While the warmer air to the SW will elevate the temperatures to the upper 50s, it is unlikely we will see 60 degree temperatures until Tuesday.

Tuesday is the warmest day of the 7 day forecast with temperatures around the mid 60s, and while still on the cooler side, next week seems to have plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy your last day of the cool work week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 2-October 2020

On this date in weather history:

1981 - Severe thunderstorms raked Phoenix, AZ, with heavy rain, high winds, and hail up to an inch and a half in diameter, for the second day in a row. Thunderstorms on the 1st deluged Phoenix with .68 inch of rain in five minutes, equaling their all-time record. (The Weather Channel)