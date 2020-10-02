Chilly weekend, warmer next week!

Wow, what a chilly Friday we have been having with temperatures stuck in the 40s! There was even the first snow of the year in far northern Wisconsin toward Ashland and Hurley. It will stay quite cool this weekend but at least it won't be windy. There is a FROST ADVISORY Saturday morning from midnight to 8 a.m. around Marathon County and southward. Lows will reach around 31 with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Saturday should be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around 47 degrees. There is a 30% chance of patchy light rain or drizzle, especially from midday on. It won't be a washout by any means so hopefully you can still spend time outdoors enjoying the beauty. The wind should be variable at 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday may start cloudy but some sunshine should develop as high pressure works in. Lows will be around 34 with highs around 52 degrees.

Gusty south to southwest winds will develop early next week pulling in warmer air! Monday should be partly cloudy with lows around 32 and highs near 60 degrees. Tuesday looks partly sunny and even warmer with lows around 46 and highs near 66 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers in the evening as a cold front sweeps through.

Wednesday will be blustery and cooler with a slight chance of sprinkles or a light shower in the morning. Otherwise the clouds should mix with breaks of sun. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.

It looks quite nice Thursday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Highs could rebound into the upper 50s. Friday is shaping up partly sunny and breezy with highs around 69 degrees. Right now it appears it may stay dry and seasonal into the weekend of October 10th as well.

Stay safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:55 p.m., 2-October 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1981 - Severe thunderstorms raked Phoenix, AZ, with heavy rain, high winds, and hail up to an inch and a half in diameter, for the second day in a row. Thunderstorms on the 1st deluged Phoenix with .68 inch of rain in five minutes, equalling their all-time record. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A fast moving cold front produced snow flurries from Minnesota to the Appalachian Mountains, and gale force winds behind the front ushered cold air into the Great Lakes Region. Valentine NE reported a record low of 25 degrees. Temperatures recovered rapidly in the Northern High Plains Region, reaching the lower 80s by afternoon. Jackson, WY, warmed from a morning low of 21 degrees to an afternoon high of 76 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)