California wavers on theme park opening rules amid pressure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has delayed releasing reopening guidance for theme parks amid criticism from industry leaders on the state’s initial plans and mounting pressure to let these businesses resume. State government spokesman Nathan Click told the Sacramento Bee that Newsom’s administration had planned to release the guidance on Friday. But following criticism of draft rules from amusement park leaders, state health officials said no announcement was immediately expected and that conversations with the industry were ongoing. California has faced growing pressure to reopen theme parks from the industry and local officials worried about the economic impact of the pandemic on their communities.