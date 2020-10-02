In rare move, Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hours of material in the grand jury proceedings for Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting by police have been made public. The release Friday was rare since such material is normally kept secret. The jury brought no criminal charges against the officers for her killing, setting off renewed protests in Louisville and around the country. A court ruled that the content of the proceedings should be released. Kentucky Police used a narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s Louisville apartment on March 13 and shot her after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them. Taylor was shot five times. Police found no drugs there.