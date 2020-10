WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House doctor: Trump to continue carrying out duties 'without disruption' after contracting coronavirus.

The President posting on twitter that both he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The First Lady also tweeted about contracting COVID-19.