Biden: Trump diagnosis is ‘bracing reminder’ of virus stakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden is offering sympathy to President Donald Trump over his coronavirus diagnosis while casting the moment as a reminder of the health crisis facing the United States. Shortly after the White House announced Trump would spend “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the Biden campaign said it would take down its negative advertising. Biden said from the battleground state of Michigan that it cannot be a “partisan moment” and that Americans must “come together as a nation.” Biden said Trump’s diagnosis is a “bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously.”