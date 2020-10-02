Aspirus furthers visitor restrictions at all locations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)— A day after announcing visitor restrictions, Aspirus says it is tightening those restrictions even more.

Aspirus says the the restrictions are to help minimize the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The restrictions apply to inpatient and outpatient settings and will be fully in place before the weekend.

Until further notice visitors are not allowed at Aspirus locations, other than the following exceptions:

Clinics – One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs.

One adult support person allowed for patients with specific caregiving needs. Compassionate care – Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team.

Visitation not restricted during end-of-life situations but may be managed at the discretion of the care team. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations.

– Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and in end-of-life situations. Inpatient areas – One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs.

One adult health care decision maker or support person for patients with specific caregiving needs. Labor and delivery patients – Birth mother and one support person.

Birth mother and one support person. Outpatient treatment centers (dialysis and oncology) – One adult support person.

– One adult support person. Patients under 18 – Two primary adult support persons.

Two primary adult support persons. Surgery/procedure patients – One adult support person, recommended to wait in vehicle or designated location.

Nursing homes and assisted living residents are also not to have visitors, but Aspirus encourages family members with special circumstances to call and discuss.