Wisconsin business groups sue to keep COVID lists secret

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three business groups have filed a lawsuit demanding a judge block Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from releasing the names of more than 1,000 business with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with the Muskego and New Berlin chambers of commerce filed the lawsuit in Waukesha County on Thursday. They allege that releasing the names would ruin the businesses reputations. A county judge granted them an injunction against releasing the information pending a hearing. Evers said he hadn’t seen the lawsuit, but the administration is trying to satisfy requests for information under state’s open records law.