Winless Falcons may not get chance to blow lead at Green Bay

The next challenge for the winless Atlanta Falcons is imposing enough that it might not afford them an opportunity for another fourth-quarter collapse. The Falcons have blown two-touchdown leads in the final period each of the last two weeks. They could have trouble getting ahead Monday night when they visit the unbeaten Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is the first team in NFL history to have at least 35 points and no turnovers in each of its first three games. The Packers average 6.9 yards per play to lead the NFL.