White man seeks forgiveness in attack on Black family’s home

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 24-year-old white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window is asking for forgiveness. Michael Frederick Jr. appeared by video Thursday morning in Warren District Court for arraignment on charges including ethnic intimidation. When given a moment to speak about bond, Frederick told Judge Michael Chupa he wanted Eddie and Candace Hall to forgive him and that he acted out-of-character. Chupa told him not to discuss the case. The judge entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Frederick and bond was set at $200,000. Shots were fired last month on the Halls’ home. Tires on their vehicle were slashed and a swastika was painted on it.