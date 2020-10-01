UWSP sees “record-setting” enrollment increase

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- For the first time in seven years, UWSP is seeing an increase in enrollment.

A strong turnout of first year students saw enrollment increase by 25%. Officials say the key was their approach to marketing the university to prospective students.

"We've really taken a data driven approach," said Marc Young, director of admissions and recruitment.

This year, the university has well over 1,500 first year students, an increase officials call "record setting."

"We are incredibly excited about this increase one because we know what we have to offer to students and adult learners," Young said.

Officials say they couldn't be prouder, especially during the COVID pandemic, when the usual methods had to be put on hold.

"It was definitely an adjustment period for a while," said Joe Bergquist, a student ambassador.

Student ambassadors gave virtual meet and greets at the beginning of the pandemic, and have slowly transitioned to smaller in-person tours. Bergquist said it's rewarding to see that their efforts to adapt have paid off.

"It's really great to see that. Definitely a bit of a surprise, but we're really proud of the work that we've done," he said.

They're not stopping now. Officials hope to continue this trend by implementing new recruitment strategies throughout the year.

"Our goal is to not only have this one year of student enrollment growth, but to continue to build on this as we look back at our key performance indicators, analyze our data, and make better decisions based on information that we find telling about student behavior," Young said.