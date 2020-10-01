US hiring likely slowed in September for 3rd straight month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. When the Labor Department issues its September jobs report, economists predict it will show a job gain of 850,000. That would mark a third straight monthly slowdown in job growth, after June’s 4.8 million, July’s 1.7 million and August’s 1.4 million. If the forecast for September proves accurate, it would mean that the economy has regained only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic flattened the economy in early spring.