UK boats try to move whales away from huge naval exercise

LONDON (AP) — Marine wildlife experts will try to move a pod of bottlenose whales from Scottish coastal waters where Europe’s largest naval exercise is about to begin. Exercise Joint Warrior is due to start Saturday on Gare Loch, one of a chain of sea lochs on the west coast of Scotland. Animal welfare experts say sonar from the vessels could hurt the whales. The group British Divers Marine Life Rescue Medics says boats on Thursday will try to coax the whales back out to sea, but there is no guarantee of success. Exercise Joint Warrior involves ships, aircraft and troops from countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, Canada and the United States. It is due to run until Oct. 15.